Cheng named president of Connecticut college system

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Terrence Cheng, director of the University of Connecticut's Stamford campus and an English professor there, was appointed Friday as the next president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system, which serves more than 72,000 students at 17 schools.

The state Board of Regents for Higher Education voted unanimously to approve Cheng for the post at an annual salary of $360,000. He will begin July 2 and will succeed Mark Ojakian, who retired in January after five years as president and a longer career in state government including chief of staff to former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

Cheng called his new job an “incredible responsibility.”

“I look forward to working with you and to helping the public colleges and universities and the state of Connecticut really thrive," Cheng told the board during a video conference meeting. “The one thing that’s clear, very clear, is how seriously you all take the core mission of affordable, innovative, rigorous programs that we are all invested in creating and maintaining positive learning environments and uplifting the transformative possibilities of higher education.”

Cheng added, “I’m heartened by the board’s steadfast commitment to putting student success and equity at the center of everything CSU does.”

A committee of more than 40 faculty, staff, administrators, students and others conducted a national search and put forwarded recommendations to the board.

“Terrence Cheng is an accomplished educator, academic, and leader,” Board of Regents Chairperson Matt Fleury said in a statement. “His achievements and reputation demonstrate his ability to energize people and institutions, and his dynamism and bold vision resonated strongly with the students and community representatives who rely on the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities and the faculty and staff who provide the services they value so much.”

The CSU system includes the four state universities, 12 community colleges and Charter Oak State College. It does not include the University of Connecticut.

Cheng has been the campus director for UConn's Stamford location since 2016. He previously held academic and administrative positions at Brooklyn College and Lehman College, which are both part of the City University of New York.

He earned a bachelor's degree in English from Binghamton University and a master's degree in fiction from the University of Miami. He also wrote two novels, “Sons of Heaven” in 2002 and “Deep in the Mountains” in 2007. He received a 2015 Literature Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.