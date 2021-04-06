Cherokee Nation AG: Congress must allow state-tribe compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Congress must take action to allow American Indian tribes to compact with state governments to prosecute crimes in Indian Country, Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said Tuesday.
The tribe has filed charges in 440 criminal cases since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last July in what is known as the McGirt decision that Oklahoma prosecutors lack jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens, Hill said during a news conference.