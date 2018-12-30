Chicago parking garage fire kills 1 worker, injures 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a fire inside a downtown Chicago parking garage killed one worker and badly hurt four others.

Thick black smoke poured from the top of the 10-story garage in the River North district after the fire broke out Saturday afternoon. Fire officials say the five people were with a roofing contractor working in an elevator penthouse area making preparations for winter.

Chicago fire Battalion Chief Cynthia Herring says one worker was pronounced dead at the scene, while the four others were taken to hospitals in serious or critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Sunday identified the killed worker as 47-year-old Terrell Webster of Chicago.

Herring said the fire's cause wasn't immediately determined.