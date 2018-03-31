Chicago receives $6.7M to help people living with HIV/AIDS

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago is receiving more than $6.7 million in federal grants to help low-income residents with HIV and AIDS.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say the funds from the Department of Health and Human Services are intended to provide support services to people living with HIV/AIDS and their families. The care will extend beyond essential medical services, and is aimed at improving overall medical outcomes.

Durbin says it will improve the quality of life for patients and families. Duckworth says it builds "on the progress we've already made addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic."