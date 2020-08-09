Chicago science museum gets grant to digitize artifacts

CHICAGO (AP) — The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago has received a grant to digitize thousands of its artifacts that'll make them free to public access.

Museum officials said the roughly $225,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will help build an online collections website with free public access to 7,000 of its more than 35,000 artifacts.

The digital collections will include high-resolution 360-degree photographs. The two-year projects starts next month with help from Chicago Public Schools teachers.

“The Museum’s Collection is a hidden resource which documents an ongoing story of scientific and technological developments,” Kathleen McCarthy, director of collections, said in a statement. “These artifacts will be accessible globally, allowing us to better serve current and new audiences like never before in MSI’s 87-year history.”

The artifacts cover a wide range of items, from a treadmill for dogs used to power farm equipment to a WWII German U-505 submarine.