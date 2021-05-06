Chicago suburb set to pay reparations, but not all on board SOPHIA TAREEN, Associated Press May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 12:22 p.m.
1 of3 Robin Rue Simmons, alderwoman of Evanston's 5th Ward poses for a portrait holding a photograph of her mother, aunt and grandmother in her home in Evanston, Ill., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Chicago suburb is preparing to pay reparations in the form of housing grants to Black residents who experienced housing discrimination. Simmons, a fourth generation Black resident, spearheaded the effort after studying racial disparity data, which shows the average income of Black families in Evanston is $46,000 less than that of white families. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 A person walks a dog past a street sign reading "Welcome to Evanston" in the predominantly Black 5th Ward in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Chicago suburb is preparing to pay reparations in the form of housing grants to Black residents who experienced housing discrimination. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — When Teri Murray tried to buy her first home in 1968, searching this leafy college town for the perfect place, she thought she was an ideal candidate: married, steadily employed, ample savings.
But banks rejected her, offering dubious excuses that they had stopped offering loans or the application period had closed.