FAIRFIELD — Fairfield residents may no longer have to travel to satisfy their chicken cravings as plans are in progress to bring a Chick-Fil-A to town.

The fast food restaurant has recently submitted an application to the town planning and zoning department to construct a new location at 750 Post Road, the former property of Joe’s American Bar & Grill.

“Chick-Fil-A has very enthusiastic and loyal following,” Community and Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart said. “I’m sure it would fare pretty well at that location. It is a highly visible, high-traffic site.”

The current application for the Chick-Fil-A location includes a proposal to demolish the existing vacant restaurant as well as the adjacent Colonial Unisex Hair Cutters barbershop, a family-owned business that has been on Post Road since 1970.

Joe’s American Bar & Grill closed down nearly two years ago leaving the franchise’s last Connecticut location vacant. The property was then sold for $3.9 million late in 2020, according to a news release from Angel Commercial LLC who represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction

“The existing site was Joe’s American Bar & Grill for a number of years so it’s an existing commercial restaurant site,” Fairfield Planning Director, Jim Wendt said. “The application has just been submitted so I haven’t even reviewed it yet. It’s going to require a public hearing, but we haven’t scheduled a date yet.”

He said the process typically takes 60 to 90 days.

There are 11 locations already in Connecticut, including Brookfield, Danbury, Enfield, Glastonbury, Newington, North Haven, Norwalk, Southington, Wallingford, West Hartford and the Mohegan Sun Resort. Several other future sites have also been submitted, including in Manchester and Shelton.