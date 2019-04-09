Chiefs lineman completes internship for Sen. Josh Hawley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Ryan Hunter has tackled the halls of government.

As part of the NFL Players' Association's Externship program, the pre-law graduate from Bowling Green State University worked for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri. He focused in part on helping improve rural internet access.

The Players' Association promotes the externship program online as the "premier opportunity for NFL players to gain valuable experience with top organizations across the country." Participants work in both political and business settings for several weeks in February and March.

Hunter entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2018. He didn't appear for the team last season.