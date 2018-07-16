Child care workers to face background checks, fingerprints

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Thousands of child care workers in Maine will now have to undergo criminal background checks and fingerprinting under a new law.

The law requires employees of child care agencies to undergo background checks and fingerprints. The state estimates 5,000 background checks in the law's first year, and then 2,000 annually after that.

The state will reimburse agencies for the cost of background checks fees and processing costs.

Lawmakers overrode Republican Gov. Paul LePage's veto of the law Monday. The governor called the bill "bureaucratic, over-regulation."

Lawmakers have approved funding the law with about $660,000 in federal funds and nearly $400,000 in state special revenue funds.

The law won't go into effect until 90 days after the Legislature's ongoing special session officially adjourns.