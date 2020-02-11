Child in WVa dies from the flu, first such death this season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A child in West Virginia has died from the flu, health officials said Tuesday.

Details on the death, including the child's name and location, were withheld to protect the family's privacy, the Bureau for Public Health said in a news release Tuesday. Child flu deaths are required to be reported to the local health department within one week.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the child’s family and friends,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, the state's health officer. “Such a loss is always tragic. While most people recover from the flu in a few days, it clearly is and can be a serious and life-threatening illness in both children and adults.”

The statement said the last pediatric flu death in West Virginia occurred during the 2017-18 flu season.

The bureau said flu activity is widespread across West Virginia. Officials recommend washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick to limit the spread of the flu.

Nationwide, 78 pediatric deaths from the flu have been reported this season. Ten of those have occurred in Tennessee.