Chili Cook Off in Fairfield

John Chrysadakis of Fairfield tastes a chili sample at the 1st Annual Chili Cook-Off at the St. John's Masonic Temple Lodge. John Chrysadakis of Fairfield tastes a chili sample at the 1st Annual Chili Cook-Off at the St. John's Masonic Temple Lodge. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chili Cook Off in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The heat was turned up at the St. John’s Masonic Temple Lodge Saturday afternoon, Jan. 26, when the 1st Annual Chili Cook-Off was held for charity.

Close to a dozen kinds of chili — each offering competing flavors, ingredients, and levels of spice — met the test of taste by participants, who also made a donation to charity.

“All of the proceeds are going to go to No Kid Hungry,” explained John Chrysadakis, lodge leader and Fairfield resident.

“It’s all about charity,” he said, “and the idea is we have some chili and have some fun.”