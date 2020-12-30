China clamps down in hidden hunt for coronavirus origins DAKE KANG, MARIA CHENG and SAM MCNEIL, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 12:43 a.m.
MOJIANG, China (AP) — Deep in the lush valleys of southern China lies the entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats with the closest known relative to COVID-19.
The area is of intense interest because it may hold clues to the origins of the coronavirus that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide, but has become a black hole of no information because of political sensitivity. A bat research team that visited recently had their samples confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said. And a team of Associated Press journalists was tailed by plainclothes police in multiple cars who blocked access to sites in late November.
DAKE KANG, MARIA CHENG and SAM MCNEIL