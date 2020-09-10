China denounces US visa revocations as racial discrimination

FILE - In this July 26, 2020, file photo, a woman takes a photo with a phone that has a United States flag themed cover outside the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province. China is delaying the renewal of press cards for at least five journalists working at four U.S. media outlets, an organization of foreign correspondents said Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 making them vulnerable to expulsion in apparent retribution for Washington's targeting of Chinese reporters working in the United States. less FILE - In this July 26, 2020, file photo, a woman takes a photo with a phone that has a United States flag themed cover outside the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province. ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close China denounces US visa revocations as racial discrimination 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. move to revoke the visas of about 1,000 Chinese students amounts to “outright political persecution and racial discrimination,” China's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The statement from spokesperson Zhao Lijian came a day after Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said his department was blocking visas for “certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China’s military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research.”

China was “abusing student visas to exploit American academia," Wolf said, offering a long list of alleged Chinese bad behavior but few details.

A State Department spokesperson later put the number of visas to be revoked at 1,000.

Zhao said the move damaged the “legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students studying in the U.S.”

“It is outright political persecution and racial discrimination, and seriously violated the human rights of Chinese students studying there," Zhao said. “China reserves the right to make further responses to this matter."

U.S.-China relations have hit their lowest ebb in decades amid frictions over trade, technology, intellectual property and a myriad of other issues.

Along with graduate students, the Trump administration has accused some journalists working for Chinese state media outlets in the U.S. of spreading pro-regime propaganda or outright spying.

Chinese students make up the largest group of foreign students at American colleges and universities, with about 370,000 enrolled. New visa restrictions and the global coronavirus pandemic have already created considerable uncertainty about their academic future in the U.S.