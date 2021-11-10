China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific NICK PERRY, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 8:34 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, attorney Amal Clooney listens during a panel discussion on media freedom at United Nations headquarters. Human rights lawyer Clooney is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in a CEO summit during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, also known as APEC, hosted by New Zealand. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 9, 2021. Xi warned Thursday, Nov. 11, against letting tensions in the Indo-Pacific cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends a joint news conference with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Singapore on Aug. 23, 2021. Lee is scheduled to appear in a pre-recorded keynote speech streamed Thursday, Nov. 11, in a CEO Summit during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, also known as APEC, hosted by New Zealand. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP, File) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asian-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality.
His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal.