China tries to keep elephant herd out of city of 7 million June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 2:30 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — A herd of 15 wild elephants that walked 500 kilometers (300 miles) from a nature reserve in China's mountain southwest were approaching the major city of Kunming on Wednesday as authorities rushed to try to keep them out of populated areas.
Chinese wildlife authorities say they don't know why the herd left a nature reserve last year near the city of Pu'er, a region known for tea cultivation. The group was 16 animals, but the government says two returned home and a baby was born during the walk.