Chinese banks try to calm fears about developer's debts JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 1:34 a.m.
1 of6 Investors are surrounded by police and security personnel as they try to enter the headquarters of the real estate developer Evergrande Group, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Shenzhen, southern China. Fears that the developer's possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Investors are surrounded by police and security personnel as they try to enter the headquarters of the real estate developer Evergrande Group, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Shenzhen, southern China. Fears that the developer's possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A police officer and security personnel react to something in the sky near the headquarters of the real estate developer Evergrande Group, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Shenzhen, southern China. Fears that the developer's possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Police officers and security personnel react to something in the sky near the headquarters of the real estate developer Evergrande Group, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Shenzhen, southern China. Fears that the developer's possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
BEIJING (AP) — Seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil, some Chinese banks are disclosing what they are owed by a real estate developer that is struggling under $310 billion in debt, saying they can cope with a potential default.
The announcements came as Evergrande Group promised to talk with some individual investors who bought its debt while creditors waited to see whether Beijing will intervene to oversee a restructuring to prevent financial disruptions.