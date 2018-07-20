Citibank lays off more workers in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Citibank is cutting more Sioux Falls employees as it prepares to move to a smaller facility.

The national bank confirmed Thursday the layoffs of 23 call center staff, following the decision to let 57 workers go in April, the Argus Leader reported. Citibank is downsizing from its current 250,000-square-foot (23,225-sq. meter) two-building campus to a new 150,000-square-foot (13,935-sq. meter) facility on the other side of town.

"To align staffing with current business needs, Citi is eliminating some positions at its Sioux Falls operations center," said Citibank spokesman Drew Benson. "We encourage affected employees to explore other employment opportunities at Citi and will provide outplacement services and other benefits for those affected."

The bank is still a top employer in Sioux Falls, but it provides nowhere near the 3,000 jobs it once supported after opening the Sioux Falls location in 1981. South Dakota lawmakers rolled out a welcome mat for the bank by overhauling the state's usury laws.

The company currently employs about 1,600 workers.

Linda Nielson retired in April after transitioning from working at the bank's Sioux Falls office park to working from home, like many other Citibank customer service employees. She said she expected the layoffs after the company began discussing the prospect of a smaller facility.

"We definitely knew it would happen before the new building was finished," Nielson said.

Citibank officials announced the new facility in January. It's still under construction.

