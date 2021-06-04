City of Light's silent nights: Curfew cuts French Open crowd JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Sports Writer June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 2:54 a.m.
Between points, one man’s lonely voice left the press box to pierce the air at Court Philippe Chatrier as Rafael Nadal played Richard Gasquet under the lights in the City of Light to close the French Open’s second round.
“Allez! Allez, Richie!” came the cries during the first set of 13-time champion Nadal’s 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 victory.