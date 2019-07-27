City of Lincoln gets $2.6M federal grant for electric buses

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The city of Lincoln has been awarded a $2.6 million federal grant to buy more electric-powered public transit buses.

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration. The city plans to use the money to replace six diesel-powered buses. The grant will also fund three charging stations and additional training. The electric buses are expected to be in service the summer of 2021.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird thanked Nebraska's federal congressional delegation — especially U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer — in helping secure the grant.

Manufacturer New Flyer says an electric bus saves 100 to 160 tons of greenhouse gases per year compared to a 40-foot diesel bus. StarTran Transit Manager Mike Davis says the newer buses will also improve overall reliability because of fewer fleet breakdowns.