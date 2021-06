MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Tuesday that the city is lifting its COVID-19 mask requirement that has been in place since May 2020.

The city imposed the indoor mask mandate two months before Gov. Tim Walz issued a statewide face covering order. Frey said the fact that more than 78% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine convinced him to scrap the masks. The statewide mask order ended on May 14.