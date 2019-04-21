https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/City-of-Newport-to-seek-grant-for-EV-charging-13783591.php
City of Newport to seek grant for EV charging station
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The city of Newport wants to welcome drivers of electric vehicles with charging stations for them.
The Caledonian Record reports the Newport City Council voted this week to seek a state grant of less than $30,000 with a 10 percent city match to install a two-port EV charging station.
City officials hope the charging station will draw tourists, particularly those from Quebec where the vehicles are more popular.
Mayor Paul Monette says: "This is really more of a public relations to welcome people who have an EV car."
The Level 2 EV charging station would be included on state and other maps that show such stations.
