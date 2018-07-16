City officials consider demolishing bridge after deadly jump

LEHI, Utah (AP) — Authorities in Utah are considering demolishing an old iron bridge popular for illicit dives after a teenage boy died when he jumped into the water.

Officials say that despite "no trespassing" signs posted on the bridge in Lehi, people have been flocking to it for years to jump into the Jordan River below. One of those trips took a deadly turn the night of July 8, when 16-year-old Cole Merrill of Alpine did a backflip off the bridge's railing.

Mayor Mark Johnson has since asked city staff to look into taking down the unused bridge, but first they have to figure out whether it's owned by the city or the county.

Lehi fire battalion chief Tim Robinson says he knows of one other death in the area with dangerously varying water levels.