City, state partner to deal with Portland Superfund site

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City of Portland and the state of Oregon say they're partnering to address the Portland Harbor cleanup efforts.

Last December, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the entire Portland Harbor site must meet certain goals toward figuring out a cleanup plan by the end of 2019.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that under the new proposal announced Friday, the city and state will each contribute up to $12 million to finalize blueprints for site cleanup design.

The Portland Harbor Superfund site is highly contaminated with dozens of pollutants from a century of industrial activity. The EPA spent 16 years developing a $1 billion cleanup plan for the site.