Clarification: Bloomington-Mayoral Candidate story
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — In a story March 28, The Associated Press reported that Amanda Barge, Monroe County commissioner, had suspended her campaign for Bloomington, Indiana mayor following a sexual harassment accusation. The story failed to note that the accusation was first reported by the Indiana Daily Student newspaper.
