Cleanup continues of former Indiana auto salvage yard

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The cleanup for a former auto salvage yard in Indiana remains unfinished a dozen years after the state first issued a notice of violation.

The Star Press reports that the state Department of Environmental Management's 2006 citation alleged Harold and Herbert Holding of Northwest Truck and Auto Parts illegally stored at least 30,000 waste tires and openly dumped waste at the site.

The department seeks $12,500 in a February citation accusing the Holdings of illegally disposing waste at the site last year.

The department, the Holdings and contractor FT Muncie Partners entered into a remediation and escrow agreement last year. The contractor has objected to paying the Holdings about $47,000, alleging the cleanup work didn't comply with the agreement's terms.

Harold Holding hasn't responded to the newspaper's request for comment.

