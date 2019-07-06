Cleveland plans 61,000 LED street lights, new safety cameras

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland plans to replace 61,000 street lights with brighter, longer-lasting, energy-efficient LED lamps in a $35 million project aimed at improving safety and saving the city money.

Cleveland.com reports the city is pairing some of those lights with about 1,000 high-definition security cameras to be installed near crime hotspots, recreation centers, busy streets and intersections to better allow police to monitor those areas and have higher-quality footage.

Crews began installing some of the first LED lights this week as the project was announced. It is expected to take 18 months.

City officials say the new lights can be controlled remotely, allowing the city to brighten or dim them as needed.