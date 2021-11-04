Climate protesters block roads outside UK Parliament Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 9:37 a.m.
Members of Insulate Britain attempt to hand in a letter for Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, London, Thursday, Oct, 14, 2021. Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have halted their disruptive road-blocking campaign until Oct. 25. In an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a group known as Insulate Britain apologized for the disruption its demonstration caused over the last five weeks but said the urgency of climate change necessitated unconventional actions.
Demonstrators from Insulate Britain burn pages from court injunctions they have been individually served outside the High Court, central London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Protesters from the Insulate Britain campaign block a road near Canary Wharf in east London, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade have resumed a road-blocking campaign in London ahead of the United Nations' annual climate conference.
Protesters from the Insulate Britain campaign block a road near Canary Wharf in east London, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Manifestantes de la campaña Insulate Britain bloquean una calle cerca de Canary Wharf, en el este de Londres, el 25 de octubre de 2021.
8 of8
LONDON (AP) — Dozens of climate change activists blocked roads outside the Parliament in London on Thursday, some gluing themselves to the ground as part of the group's ongoing protests.
About 60 supporters of the group Insulate Britain sat on the ground holding banners, blocking two roads around Parliament. Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said it was “totally unacceptable” that the group was “interfering with democracy" after a lawmaker was delayed from entering Parliament to take part in a session on transport.