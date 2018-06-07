Coal company owned by West Virginia gov's family adds jobs

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A coal company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says it's hiring 250 workers.

Bluestone Coal says in a news release it is adding a variety of workers at both its surface and deep mine operations in southern West Virginia, including foremen, mechanics, electricians, truck drivers and equipment operators.

In 2015, Justice completed a $5 million buyback of Bluestone Coal from Russian company Mechel OAO. In 2009 he had sold Mechel the same mines for $436 million. Justice handed the company over to his children when he became governor last year.

Bluestone Coal has mining operations in McDowell and Wyoming counties.