Coal producer announces pending layoffs of 65 workers in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal producer has given notice that it plans to lay off 65 workers in southern West Virginia in March.

Panther Creek Mining LLC issued the layoff notice for its operations in Eskdale, the Kanawha County Commission said in a news release Tuesday.

Panther Creek was part of Lexington, Kentucky-based Blackhawk Mining's purchase of a substantial amount of bankrupt Patriot Coal's assets through a 2015 auction.

"Our coal miners have been the backbone of West Virginia for over a century, risking their lives every time they go to work," Kanawha County commissioner Ben Salango said in the statement. “We must find ways to create new jobs in our area to help support these families and grow our economy.”