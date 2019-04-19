Coast Guard, Marine Patrol look for man who in the Kennebec

BATH, Maine (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a Wisconsin man who fell into the Kennebec River.

Officials say two witnesses saw the man fall off an unstable dock in Bath late Thursday near a parking lot of the Kennebec Tavern.

The witnesses believe the man fell into the river accidentally.

The Coast Guard joined the Maine Maritime Patrol, Bath Iron Works security and the state police dive team in looking for the man.

The river is extremely cold and currents are fast moving.

Officials say the 35-year-old man was a Bath Iron Works subcontractor. His name was not immediately released.