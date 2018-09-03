https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Coast-Guard-brings-man-to-shore-after-spear-gun-13201382.php
Coast Guard brings man to shore after spear-gun injury
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A man was injured in a spear gun accident on a boat off Maryland.
The Salisbury Daily Times reports that the Coast Guard got a distress call about a man injured by a spear gun on a boat off Ocean City. A helicopter and two boats responded.
The helicopter got there first and sent down a rescue swimmer to provide medical care until a boat got there.
He was taken to a Coast Guard station before he was sent to a Baltimore hospital.
Further information on his injuries wasn't immediately available.
Spear guns can be used by divers to catch fish underwater.
