Coast Guard medevacs passenger from ship off San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 74-year-old man who became ill aboard a cruise ship off San Diego was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.

The vessel Emerald Princess requested Coast Guard assistance around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a passenger with symptoms of a heart attack and gastrointestinal distress.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flew to the ship 28 miles offshore and hoisted the patient aboard.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.