Coast Guard medevacs sick fisherman
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say a Coast Guard aircrew has medevaced a sick fisherman near Cape Cod waters.
The captain of the fishing vessel Provider notified Coast Guard shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday of a sick crew member. The 40-year-old crew member was experiencing serious abdominal pain.
An Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the boat nearly six miles off the coast of Nantucket, hoisting the fisherman onto a medical helicopter.
He was transferred on shore to awaiting emergency medical services. No further information is known about the man's condition.
