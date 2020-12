KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard has said it responded to a report of an oil spill from one of its own ships off the coast of Alaska.

The Coast Guard said in a statement on Sunday that the 180-foot (55-meter) buoy tender boat started to discharge hydraulic oil on Saturday around 9:40 a.m. in Womens Bay, about 420 miles (675 kilometers) south of Anchorage.