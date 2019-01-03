Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishermen

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for two fishermen who were reported missing after their boat capsized off Block Island, Rhode Island.

The Coast Guard made the announcement Wednesday after failing to find boat owner Oscar Diaz and his nephew John Ansay.

Officials received a distress call after the fishing boat Mistress capsized Tuesday morning.

A nearby fishing boat, Captain Bligh, arrived to the scene first and rescued Tim Diaz, who is Oscar Diaz's son.

Relatives say the Coast Guard told them it is unlikely that the other two men are still alive.

John Ansay's mother, Sandy Gallo, says she still believes he is out there and wants the Coast Guard to keep searching.

It is unclear why their boat starting taking on water.