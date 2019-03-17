Coastal county's disaster training not involving a hurricane

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — One South Carolina county is going to practice for a major disaster.

Georgetown County Emergency Manager Sam Hodge says while his coastal county has had plenty of practice in recent years with hurricanes and floods, they need to make sure they are ready for other disasters too.

So Hodge said the county will stage a training exercise on Wednesday at a Georgetown park with the scenario of a school bus colliding with a train. Making things tougher, the scenario also has a flu outbreak which is packing the hospital emergency room and creating a staff shortage.

Hodge says exercises like this are the best way to make sure agencies work together and emergency plans are sound.