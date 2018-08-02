Coeur d'Alene Press publisher steps down

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The publisher of the Coeur d'Alene Press newspaper in northern Idaho has resigned, and the paper is searching for his successor.

The Coeur d'Alene Press announced Thursday that Larry Riley resigned on Wednesday to pursue other opportunities.

Brad Hagadone, president of The Hagadone Corporation which owns the Coeur d'Alene Press and several other newspapers in the region, said his company wishes Riley the best in his career pursuits.

Riley has been publisher for the paper since October 2016, also overseeing the company's newspaper operations in Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry and the Silver Valley.

Hagadone said a search for Riley's successor will begin immediately.