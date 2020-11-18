College officer in Tyler shoots man threatening staffer

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A police officer at an East Texas junior college shot a man Wednesday who was threatening a staff member with a weapon, authorities said.

“The officer came upon the scene as it was unfolding, engaged the subject and, ultimately, the individual was shot,” Tyler Junior College Police Chief Michael Seale said at a news conference.

Seale said he did not know why the person was threatening the staffer in the road. He declined to say what kind of weapon the person had.

It was not clear what condition the person who was shot was in.

The college said on its website that “the situation is under control and pending further investigation.”

Tyler is located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Dallas.