College student charged after relieving himself on lawn

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield University student who ran from police couldn’t escape charges for allegedly relieving himself in someone’s yard on Fairfield Beach Road on Saturday afternoon.

Grant Stievater, 20, of Belmont, Mass., was charged with simple trespass and interfering with an officer. According to the report, an officer was driving down Fairfield Beach Road around 3 p.m. when he saw a woman running after someone, yelling at them. When the officer asked her what happened, she said Stievater defecated on her lawn.

The officer caught up with Stievater around 1100 Fairfield Beach Road, and he allegedly ran again and took off his shirt. Stievater was found in the marsh area behind Fairfield Beach Road and was taken into custody. He told police he had simply urinated in the yard and was released after posting $250 bond. Sievater is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Oct. 2.

Stievater’s arrest comes just one day after Fairfield University students received a letter from school officials, warning anyone who does not live at the beach or is not specifically invited by a senior, to not go to the beach area looking for a party. The letter reminded students there is a court injunction in place limiting the number of people who can gather at Lantern Point at one time, and the university standards of conduct apply to all students, both on and off campus.

