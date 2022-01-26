College to pay $560K to ex-athletic director in abuse case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State University has agreed to pay $560,000 to a former deputy athletic director who was fired in retaliation for alerting school officials about student athletes' complaints of sexual abuse by the then-director of sports medicine, his attorneys said Wednesday.
Steve O'Brien was fired on March 3, 2020, after he took the side of the students and Sage Hopkins, the university's women’s swimming and diving coach, who repeatedly alerted school officials about the abuse complaints against Scott Shaw, San Jose State’s former director of sports medicine.