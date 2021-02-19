Colorado Court of Appeals approves use of courtroom dogs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — An appellate court in Colorado has ruled a victim of sexual assault in a child case in Mesa County was allowed to bring a court facility dog for comfort during the trial.
Cory Collins, who was accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10 between 2013 and 2014, argued the dog violated his confrontation rights because its presence reduced the victim's discomfort about naming him in court, which lessened the reliability of her testimony, The Daily Sentinel reported.