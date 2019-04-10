Colorado House endorses immigrant driver license expansion

DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan bill to allow more residents who are in the country illegally to apply for Colorado drivers licenses is one step from clearing the Legislature.

The bill would increase from three to 10 the number of Department of Motor Vehicles offices offering special drivers licenses to those residents.

Colorado began issuing the licenses in 2014 under a program funded entirely by fees paid by applicants.

More than 61,000 licenses have been issued.

The program supports Colorado's $8 billion agriculture industry and seeks to make roads safer by licensing drivers.

The House tentatively approved the bill Wednesday. Another vote sends it to Gov. Jared Polis, who is expected to sign it.