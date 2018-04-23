Colorado Senate president won't seek resignation of lawmaker

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Republican Senate president says he won't ask a GOP lawmaker to resign over new allegations of sexual harassment.

Sen. Kevin Grantham said Monday he's still reviewing an independent report that deemed credible claims by eight people that Sen. Randy Baumgardner created a hostile working environment toward women.

KUNC-FM reported details of the new investigation Monday.

Baumgardner has denied any wrongdoing.

Grantham told reporters he's still considering the new report with other Senate leaders.

The Senate decided April 2 not to expel Baumgartner after a separate investigation into claims by a former legislative aide. The aide said Baumgardner grabbed and slapped her buttocks during the 2016 session.

That investigation found the aide's claims to be credible.