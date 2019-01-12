Colorado Springs call center will close, lay off 200 workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A cable TV company is closing a call center in Colorado Springs and laying off 200 people.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Saturday that WideOpenWest of Englewood will shut down the center on March 8.

WideOpenWest says it's getting fewer phone calls as customers shift to online chats and place orders through the company's website.

Employees were notified Wednesday. The company says the workers will get a severance package that includes outplacement help and job fairs.

This is the fifth Colorado Springs call center to close or lay off employees since Dec. 31, 2017. Companies that operated some of those centers which shifted the work overseas.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC says the area has 40 other call centers employing about 15,000 workers.

