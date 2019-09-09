Colorado Springs ceremony to mark opening of Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A ceremony is being held at Peterson Air Force Base to mark the re-establishment of the Pentagon's U.S. Space Command.

Monday's event will be attended by Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, the chairman of the joint chief of staffs, and Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, commander of the U.S. Space Command.

President Donald Trump re-launched Space Command in December with the goal of improving the organization space operations across the U.S. military and to speed up technical developments.

The Pentagon had a U.S. Space Command from 1985 to 2002, but it was disbanded in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to focus on homeland defense.

The initial headquarters is Peterson Air Force Base, which is also home to other units with space operations, including missile warnings.