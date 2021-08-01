Colorado firm among creators of COVID memorial in US Capitol

DENVER (AP) — In September, the National Mall in Washington, D.C., will become a sea of white — one flag for each American who has died from the coronavirus.
President Joe Biden will see it from the Truman Balcony of the White House, and from a distance, it will seem like it snowed in the nation’s capital. Up close, visitors will see the names and personal messages on at least 610,000 individual flags — whether they are walking the pathways through the three-week art installation or viewing the digital version on their computer screens in a faraway state.