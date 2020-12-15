Colorado lawmakers clash over election integrity hearing

DENVER (AP) — A top legal advisor to President Donald Trump was among those testifying at a Tuesday hearing called by Republican state lawmakers to look into any irregularities concerning Colorado's mail-in voting system — a system praised by both major parties as among the nation’s safest and responsible for the largest turnouts in the U.S. in 2020.
The reason for and timing of the Legislative Audit Committee hearing, called by Republican committee chair Rep. Lori Saine of Weld County, befuddled many, coming a day after the Electoral College certified Joe Biden's presidential win. Saine told fellow lawmakers its goal was to put to rest “any doubt” about election irregularities in the state.