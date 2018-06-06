Bear tramples family inside Colorado tent, 1 injured

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. (AP) — Colorado wildlife officers are looking for a bear that trampled a family's tent, injuring one of the people inside.

The incident happened Tuesday night on U.S. Forest Service land near Red Feather Lakes in northern Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan says the bear jumped up and down on a tent with four people inside.

A man suffered back injuries, was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and released.

Officials suspect the bear was drawn by food at the campsite in an area where camping is allowed.

Duncan says there haven't been any previous reports of aggressive bears there and warning signs will now be posted.

If the bear is caught, it will be euthanized.