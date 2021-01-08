Colorado officers won't be charged for detaining Black girls COLLEEN SLEVIN and PATTY NIEBERG, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 3:22 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Suburban Denver police officers who detained four Black girls by gunpoint, handcuffing two of them, after wrongly suspecting they were riding in a stolen car this summer won't be charged, prosecutors said Friday.
It came the same day the Colorado attorney general opened a grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped as he walked down the street, placed in a neck hold and injected with a sedative in 2019.
COLLEEN SLEVIN and PATTY NIEBERG