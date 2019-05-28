Colorado transport officials seek passenger rail study bids

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is soliciting bids to study passenger rail service from Fort Collins to Trinidad.

Colorado Public Radio reports that the department and the state legislature's Southwest Chief/Front Range Passenger Rail Commission are seeking analysis that explores options to relieve congestion along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Officials say the study announced Tuesday will consider possible routes, capital and operating costs, and other factors.

The agency expects to award the contract this summer and for the study to last more than two years.

The department says it intends to share information from the study with the legislature in early 2020, enabling lawmakers to refer a funding measure to the 2020 ballot.

Officials say the measure would only go to voters in a new Front Range tax district.

